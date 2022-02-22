Men’s basketball picks up eleventh conference win of the season

The Southern Utah University men’s basketball team ended a two-game losing streak with a win against Northern Arizona University 79-48, completing the season sweep.

The win on Monday, Feb. 21 was set up by a dominant first half by the T-Birds, allowing the Lumberjacks only 14 points—the lowest amount of first half points they have allowed this season. SUU started the game on a 15-2 run highlighted by center Jason Spurgin sinking a three pointer. SUU finished the first half with a commanding 17-point lead.

The Thunderbirds kept the momentum going in the second half. Guard Nick Fleming was perfect on the night from three point range with 9 points. Aanen Moody also contributed from beyond the arc, shooting three-of-four from the three point line and scoring 11 points. The Thunderbirds held on the rest of the game for a huge 79-48 win.

Key performers for SUU include forward Maizen Fausett who scored 12 points who kept the hot streak going after recently scoring 1,000 career points as a Thunderbird. Spurgin dominated on the boards, racking in 13. Forward Tevian Jones finished with 12 points and guard John Knight III contributed 10 points.

With the season coming to a close and the Big Sky Conference race still super tight, the Thunderbirds are back in the America First Event Center on Thursday, Feb. 24 against the University of Montana Grizzlies. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Story by: Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of the SUU Athletic Department