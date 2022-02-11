Utah’s largest dodgeball tournament is coming to Cedar City

The sixth annual Charity Dodgeball Throwdown, “Utah’s largest dodgeball tournament,” and a silent auction will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 at Canyon View High School.

The brainchild of Derek Morton, owner of Netgain Property Management, this tournament is aimed at raising funds for the Iron County Care and Share by presenting a fun and approachable public event to the Iron County community.

“When we started it six years ago, we were just looking for a different kind of event,” Morton said. “We have a golf tournament and it kind of feels like everyone does a golf tournament — and it also seems like everyone already has an over-fancied gala.”

Morton said the tournament seems to work as a somewhat unorthodox community outreach platform for the Care and Share.

“This has definitely attracted a different kind of philanthropist,” Morton said. “It doesn’t really seem to appeal to millionaires who want to dress up fancy-shmancy and show other people that they have some money. It really draws the ‘common people,’ who can really relate to those who’ve experienced homelessness. It’s been a lot of fun — always a blast.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament roster held 28 teams sourced from around the country but also including teams representing Canyon Creek Services, Morton’s own Netgain Property Management and the Pastry Pub.

The Throwdown survived during the pandemic but was not the “big-time event” Morton said he likes to throw.

“Last year we only had seven teams,” Morton said. “This year we really wanted to bring it back so we’ve got a band to play a half-time show, and Brooks the Bison. It should be a lot of fun. We like to make it look like big-time sporting event even though it’s a stupid, small dodgeball tournament.”

This tournament and its associated silent auction will benefit the Iron County Care and Share who also accept donations and volunteer applications on their website and will continue to need aid after the tournament.

Article by: Janzen Jorgensen

eic@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of Dodgeball Throwdown