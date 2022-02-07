It’s Identity Week: Here’s what’s happening

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board is hosting its annual Identity Week from Feb. 7-11. The five activities are designed to celebrate each individual student’s identity and what makes them unique.

On Monday, Feb. 7, Personality Palooza will happen in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room from 5-7 p.m. Held for the first time last year, the popular event matches students with others who have similar interests and encourages them to make new friends.

“Personality Palooza is a different event because we really push for students to engage with other students outside of their immediate friend groups,” said Event Director Courtney Glad. “It gives everyone an easy opportunity for students to find others who they might identify with and it has been a very successful event in the past.”

On Tuesday, SPB is partnering with the Center for Diversity and Inclusion to put on Good Times Around the World in the Living Room from noon to 2 p.m. The event will showcase games and activities from different cultures with help from clubs like the Native American Student Association.

Wednesday’s cleverly-titled event is called “Wear” I’m From. From 6-8 p.m. in the Living Room, students are invited to show off their traditional or cultural clothing for the festivities.

“Clothing is a vital source in someone showing their identity,” said Glad. “Whether it is their heritage or culture, it can really help students be proud of who they are and where they came from.”

On Thursday, students are invited to learn about different religions in Cedar City at Food & Faith. A chicken lunch with macaroni and cheese, rolls and salad will be served from noon to 2 p.m. in the Living Room. Local churches will also be in attendance with information about their services.

To finish off the week’s activities, and in a nod to the 2022 Beijing Games, Friday’s event will be the School Olympics. From 5-7 p.m. in the Ballroom, students are invited to show up ready to watch or compete.

“All students need to do is show up and be ready to get rowdy,” said Glad. “We will be choosing participants at the event and giving out medals, snacks and one big prize for the winner of our last game.”

Glad and her team hope that the week’s events bring students together in a celebration of individuality but also of community.

“I want students to know that identity week is about each and every one of them,” Glad said. “The goal of these events is for students to find themselves and others like them and to start building communities—one student at a time.”

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Aspen English

life@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of the Student Involvement and Leadership Center