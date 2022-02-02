SUUSA seeks student leaders for the next school year

The Southern Utah University Student Association announced the organization is looking for elected and appointed leaders for the 2022-2023 academic school year. Applications are due at 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Students who work for SUUSA are able to make improvements to the university by representing the student body’s wants and needs. Positions include working within SUU’s Executive Council, Student Senate, Judicial Branch as well as other organizations.

The Executive Council consists of six elected positions. Each position delegates whether or not the university passes bills and resolutions that affect the student body and oversees other organizations on campus.

Vice President of Academics Mitch Zufelt said serving within SUUSA is comparable to a master class in leadership. Members of the organization work directly with the President of SUU as well as the provost.

“We learned the complexity of running a university campus,” Zufelt said. “It’s more than just a bullet point on the resume. It connects us with upper administration and puts us in a position to get stuff done.”

During Zufelts’ time in SUUSA, the organization focused on bettering student’s mental health during the 2020-2021 academic school year. SUUSA increased funding for the Counseling & Psychological Services and worked toward a student Health and Wellness Center.

“SUUSA had a vision to make an impact on mental health this last year,” Zufelt said. “We advocated for a health care clinic and we might get one for fall ‘22.”

Zufelt advised that students who are interested in making a difference at SUU should get involved with the organization this year.

“I came in not being involved and the organization was so welcoming and taught me so much about leadership,” Zufelt stated.

Students who are interested in a SUUSA position can pick up a declaration form at the Student Involvement and Leadership Office room 177 in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

Article by: Danielle Meuret

