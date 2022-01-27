Cowboys welcome: SPB to host western-themed bingo night

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board will be hosting a western-themed bingo night on Friday, Jan. 28 from 7-9 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom.

Upon entering Rootin’ Tootin’ Bingo, students will collect their bingo cards and play eight rounds throughout the night for the chance to win. Prizes include an air fryer, an Aviation Simulation gift card, a hoverboard, a vacuum, a vinyl record player, and three mystery prizes.

“Bingo is always a hit with students but this year’s bingo is being taken to a whole new level,” said Event Coordinator Hunter Bosgieter. “I am looking forward to the competitive atmosphere of bingo.”

Like always, there will be a caller who lists off a combination of numbers and letters between B1 and O75 where students will mark if they have it on their card. After the first person to have their card filled out shouts “bingo,” they will be awarded a prize.

This event, though, has a flair: students are encouraged to wear western attire such as flannels, jeans, belt buckles, cowboy hats and cowboy boots. The bingo caller is even rumored to be dressed as the county sheriff.

While students play bingo, attendees are sure to be entertained by western-themed skits and light refreshments.

Roughly 300-400 students are expected to attend and enjoy the western-themed decorations, refreshments and games.

