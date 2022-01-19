Getting outside in the winter: Outdoor Education Series with Topher Mason

SUU Outdoors will be hosting their first Outdoor Education Series seminar of the semester on Thursday, Jan. 20. The event will feature former adjunct professor Topher Mason who will provide advice for getting outdoors in the winter.

“The benefit of this Outdoor Education Series is to learn what to do, where to do it and how to stay warm in all things winter recreation,” said Event Coordinator Baylee Howe. “Anyone that wants to learn more about what fun things are available during the winter around Cedar City should be excited to come!”

Mason is an outdoor guru according to Howe.

“He knows so much about everything,” she said. “He has many years of experience in the outdoors and loves teaching others and sharing with other people.”

It can often seem difficult to get outside during the winter months while staying comfortable and safe but lovers of the outdoors do not have to remain cooped inside their homes just because there is snow on the ground. With the right knowledge and equipment, the winter can offer many exciting opportunities for adventure.

With so much to do and see around Cedar City, anyone is encouraged to come attend this free event at 6 p.m. located at Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center next to the Chick-fil-A.

Further OES seminars will be held every other Thursday alongside weekly events such as slacklining and hiking. For more information, visit Basecamp.

Photo by Josh Hild from Pexels

Story by Jared Clawson

outdoors@suunews.net