SUU Student Life is here: STIL to merge three former social media accounts

Southern Utah University’s Student Involvement and Leadership office announced the rebrand of a new social media account, @suustudentlife, on Dec. 20 to combine three of their former social media accounts.

“We’ve rebranded!” read the account’s first post. “We’re teaming up with @suusatbirds and @suuthundercrew to become the one stop shop for information on sports, events, involvement opportunities, campus updates and more!”

The new platform took over the @suu_spb account username and merged with @suusatbirds and @suuthundercrew into one account.

STIL hopes that the new account will allow students to find up-to-date information about campus events and initiatives more easily. Previously, the three accounts each had their own focuses: campus events, student government and sports respectively.

“The Student Involvement and Leadership Center is excited to grow their followership and supply students a more convenient location to obtain information on campus initiatives,” read a statement released by STIL.

STIL Marketing Coordinator Kolton Pierson explained that the STIL office has been running social media accounts for nine years in an effort to get students involved in campus life and market school events. This desire to inform students initially led to the development of three separate social media accounts, each specializing in different information.

“We are excited to better supply students with relevant information about the initiatives and events happening across campus in one convenient location,” said Pierson.

Students are encouraged to follow the new account on Instagram and Facebook. The @suusatbirds and @suuthundercrew Instagram accounts will be deactivated on Jan. 14, 2022.

Article by: Aspen English

life@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of STIL Marketing