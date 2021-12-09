SPB to host last event of the semester

It is the week before finals and the Southern Utah University Student Programming Board is hosting an Ugly Sweater Party in the Ballroom of the Sharwan Smith Student Center on Friday, Dec. 10 from 7-9 p.m.

Friday’s event marks the last event of fall semester for SPB. The event has been scheduled near the holidays and finals in hopes to offer some last minute relaxation before the following week as a break from studying.

“I hope that everyone will come and decompress before hitting the rest of their finals next week because, as we know, these last few weeks are a lot,” Student Programming Board Director Brynley Jones said.

Featured at the event will be holiday movie clips, a hot chocolate bar that will feature a plethora of toppings and ornament and snowflaking making stations.

The event will also feature an ugly sweater contest. From sweaters that light up to the tune of “Jingle Bells” to stuffed animals mounted like deer and everything in between, the competition is sure to be fierce. The categories for the contest are people’s choice, funniest and most creative. Those who win have the opportunity to receive one of the three prizes available: an air fryer, a heated blanket or a pickle ball set.

“This event is going to be incredible,” Jones said.

SPB has been hosting events throughout the semester, most of which aim to provide a relaxing social experience for students, and the Ugly Sweater Party is sure to be no different.

The organization’s events will resume next semester, with Welcome Back Week beginning on Jan. 10.

More information on events like this can be found here.

Article by Audrey Gee

life@suunews.net