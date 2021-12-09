A trip down memory lane: Looking back at SUU’s fall semester

Southern Utah University had an eventful fall. Here is a recap of some memorable events that occurred this semester.

Oct. 26

Executive Council Members Julia Last and Ella Gambill from Southern Utah University’s Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service moderate the Cedar City Mayoral debate on Oct. 26. The race was between incumbent Mayor Maile Wilson-Edwards and Garth Green.

Nov. 10

Maddie Neugart, an SUU student with ADHD, speaks at Southern Utah University’s Q&A panel for Disability Awareness Week on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Featured panelists included staff from the Department of Teacher Education, Counseling & Psychological Services and SUU students.

Neugart said her disability is like a super power.

“I’m like the flash,” Neugart stated. “You see me for two seconds and then I’m off to my next responsibility.”

Dec. 3

Southern Utah University students James Ethelbert, a freshman majoring in visual arts; Harrison Alvey, a junior majoring in management and Jason Powell, a freshman majoring in business management take a break by playing ping pong in between classes. The three players said this is a great way for SUU students to take a mental break from studying for finals during the last two weeks of the semester.

Dec. 6

Emma Stanley attends The Community Engagement Center at Southern Utah University’s last Bread and Soup Night for the semester on Dec. 6. On the first Monday of each month, students, faculty and community members can fill up on all-you-can-eat soup and bread. Entrance is only $3 or $1 with a nonperishable food item.

Dec. 6

Apsen English, SUUNews’ Life Section editor, interviews SUU students camped out in front of Chick-fil-A the day of its opening on Dec. 6.

“We wanted to make sure we got a good seat and so we could get one of the first chicken sandwiches of the semester,” Parker Stone said.

