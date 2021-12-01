SUU Department of Music holiday concert preview

Southern Utah University’s Department of Music is having its holiday concert, “Gloria!,” in the Heritage Center Theater on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The annual concert is a cherished department tradition that combines various SUU ensembles made up of nearly every music major, minor and student aficionado. The program ranges from simple upbeat classics to complex 12-part harmonies.

“Working on this concert has been interesting since I’m in the band, choir and orchestra so I get a little bit of everything,” said theatre arts and oboe performance major Gracie Butterfield. “There are beautiful arrangements and fun songs so the music department is excited for everyone to come hear the concert.”

Due to COVID-19, there was not a 2020 holiday concert. Dr. Lawrence Johnson, SUU’s music department chair, said every ensemble is eager to perform with each other in a live venue again to help rekindle some holiday season spirit.

The music department uses professional-level performances as one of its primary methods to deliver a dynamic educational environment and an array of musical opportunities for students, allowing them to explore music pathways that develop individual musical skills, 21st-century music careers and lifelong learning.

Most of the groups performing, including wind symphony and choirs, are audition ensembles open to all students regardless of their majors.

“We are performing a wide variety of holiday music that will culminate into what I believe to be a remarkable and inclusive experience for the audience,” said Spanish major and music minor Treven Lowry. “If you’re looking for that warm holiday spirit this season, this concert is something everyone can enjoy.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door of the America First Event Center on the night of the performance or on the SUU Arts’ website. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for alumni with cards and $5 for youth while SUU faculty and students can attend for free with a valid ID.

Students can find additional information about upcoming musical events on the department website.

Story By: Addie Horsley

accent@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of SUU Department of Music