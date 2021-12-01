Sunset campground at Bryce reservation only starting 2022

Campground and fee changes are coming to Bryce Canyon National Park regarding campground regulations, backcountry permits and the dump station starting Jan. 1, 2022.

Bryce Canyon has two developed campgrounds, North and Sunset. In the past, North campground had a first-come, first-serve situation when getting a camping spot, while Sunset has primarily been a reservation-based campground from mid-May through mid-October.

The new changes happening in Bryce in early January will now have Sunset campground as the first-come, first-served campground, and North will be reservation-only starting on May 27 through Oct. 1. Reservations for North campground are officially open for next season and can be made here.

This change comes after campground service reviews determined that a greater number of RV pull-through sights and better cell phone reception were at North campground.

Nothing else will change regarding campgrounds. Prices will remain the same with tents pricing at $20 per night and RV sights being $30 per night. Senior and Access pass holders will still receive a 50% discount on camping fees.

Park-goers looking to camp in the Sunset Campground Group area will still need to make a reservation for the season. Reservations can be made here.

For those looking to explore the backcountry of Bryce Canyon, there have been changes made regarding fees.

Before these new changes, the backcountry permit fee was $5 per person. The changes now make it a $10 permit fee with a $5 per person day fee.

These additional fees are being used to support backcountry operations, search and rescue operations, wildlife resistant food containers, campsites, signage and trail maintenance.

The changes made to the dump station are relatively minimal, with the biggest change being that camping fees cover its usage, which means that anyone using the campgrounds can use the dump station free of charge.

Visitors who are not using the campground will still need to pay the $5 use fee.

While changes are happening, it will still remain the national park that offers once-in-a-lifetime views and a place to create countless memories. For any further information or questions regarding the changes, check out Bryce’s website or call the park’s information line at (435)-834-5322.

Story by Skyler Jones

Photo provided by Bryce Canyon National Park

Email: Outdoors@suunews.net