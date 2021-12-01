SPB put on mini golf event that challenged even SUU golfers

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board held a mini golf tournament for one of their weekly events in the Starlight Room of the Sharwan Smith Student Center on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

With finals week right around the corner, SPB directors thought holding the tournament would ease stress and allow students to have a fun competition.

“This is a really good way for students to have fun and relax from classes as we approach the end of the semester,” said Event Director Hunter Bosgieter.

The course included eight indoor holes for students to play through. One portion even included a loop where the ball went around and even upside-down before making it in the hole.

“Everyone loves mini-golf,” said Programming Vice President Paige Washburn. “And it’s fun for our team to put out some indoor obstacles that we do not normally use.”

The mini golf tournament attracted many students including Excel Thalangkarn, an SUU women’s golfer.

Thalangkarn explained that even her putting skills were challenged with all of the obstacles put in place.

“I can just read the line and make the putt on a normal putting green,” Thalangkard said. “But here, there are chairs and other materials here that distract you and stop your ball on the way to the hole.”

The end of the course featured a bowling-inspired trickshot, where students competed for SUU hoodies and a HydroFlask with their attempts. Despite the event being smaller and during the middle of the day, dozens of students came to give it a shot.

“It might be right before finals, and everyone is getting super busy, but we’re still putting on events that everyone has a chance to go to,” Washburn said.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Article by: Lexi Hamel

