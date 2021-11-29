KFC brings students together for SPB’s Friendsgiving

In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Student Programming Board’s Friendsgiving event brought conversations, laughs and KFC to the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The line was out the door ten minutes before the doors opened as students waited. It was clear that the 300-student limit made the crowd nervous. However, an hour into the event, the limit had not yet been reached and the serving tables had plenty of food left for those still trailing in.

Those who attended were fed what one would expect from a KFC Thanksgiving: mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, biscuits and, of course, fried chicken. SPB also provided hot cocoa.

“It turned out really well, exactly what I was hoping for,” said SPB Director and Event Coordinator Ashley Thomas. “Students were able to come if they just needed some free food, because students struggle, I know the struggle.”

This event worked as the perfect opportunity for friends to meet up and grab a bite to eat at a time when stress is building and the holidays expenses are arriving.

“I think it’s awesome that they put this together for students,” said Southern Utah University junior Sarah Hutchings. “The food was great.”

However, not everyone was impressed by the quantity of the food offered.

“They called it a feast but I couldn’t get seconds,” freshman Kara Conrad said.

Overall, the event was considered a great success and a good meal.

Article and Photo by: Audrey Gee

audreygee@suumail.net