T-Birds Give Thanks this Thanksgiving 

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board is teaming up with the Community Engagement Center to put on T-Birds Give Thanks in the Sharwan Smith Student Center’s Living Room on Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students are invited to donate non-perishable foods such as canned meats, ready-to-eat soups, canned fruit, pasta, ramen and cold cereal that will be going to the SUU Hope Pantry located in the Community Engagement Center.

Following the donation of goods, students will tie handmade blankets to donate to Project Linus, a non-profit organization that takes blankets and gives them to children in need.

Apple cider and donuts will be provided for those to enjoy who come to the event.

“Students that are not traveling to spend the holiday with family or friends should really come to this event,” said Event Coordinator Rachel Belnap. “This event will be a good chance to socialize and do something rewarding to give back to the local community.”

The larger the turnout for the event would be beneficial for more products to be received and donated to help out the community.

Students that cannot stay for the event but still want to help out can donate an item as they are passing through the student center.

The Community Engagement Center works with different service organizations and provides resources for those who want to take part in helping people even after the T-Birds Give Thanks event.

Students can sign up for their weekly service email to become more involved.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

life@suunews.net