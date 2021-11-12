SPB to host week full of fall-themed events

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board is hosting a series of fun, fall-themed events from Monday, Nov. 15 until Friday, Nov. 19.

Flannel Fling will kick off the events for the week on Monday, Nov. 15 from 5-7 p.m. Students are encouraged to dress up in their flannels and head to the practice field parking lot where marshmallows, fudge-striped cookies and mini-weenies will be provided to be roasted in a campfire.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 7-9 p.m., students can meet in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom to partake in a carnival. There will be 19 booths for students to visit, some of which offer inflatable basketball and three-legged races. Students that wish to take a break from the excitement can grab some hot chocolate and a bag of popcorn.

Students can join in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Starlight Room on Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 4-6 p.m. to bejewel a masquerade mask for the upcoming masquerade ball that Friday. Students can come and go as they wish and a mystery treat will be provided.

Friendsgiving will be hosted in the student center ballroom on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. KFC will be catered for this event with chicken, mashed potatoes, mac-n-cheese and biscuits. Food will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and will feed 300 attendees.

To end the weeklong events, students are encouraged to dress in black tie wear on Friday, Nov. 19 from 8-11 p.m. at the Phantom of the Opera-themed masquerade ball in the Hunter Conference Center’s Great Hall. There will be a DJ hosting popular hits throughout the night and Basement Waves, a rising band, will perform a set from 9:10-9:50 p.m. Students can take a break from dancing and get a refreshment from the mocktail bar provided.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

