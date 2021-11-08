Historic Preservation Commission helps Cedar City celebrate 170th birthday

Nov. 11-13 will feature a plethora of events all in honor of Cedar City’s 170th birthday.

The week will kick off with a performance from the Orchestra of Southern Utah at the Heritage Center. The event will serve as both the Veteran’s Day Performance and the Cedar City Birthday Bash. Eric Dodge, Bill and Loretta Westbrooke and Southern Utah Chorale are all featured performances of the event.

The event is free with birthday cake being offered, though those who wish to attend will still need to reserve a ticket online.

The Cedar City Birthday Scavenger Hunt begins Friday, Nov. 12. Individuals are encouraged to get to know downtown Cedar City’s past through 12 different clues. The filled out sheet can be presented at Frontier Homestead State Park for free entrance and a 170th birthday gift on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Iron Mission Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Frontier Homestead Peak Museum also begins Friday. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to try ropemaking, yard doll making and watch live heritage demonstrations. The event will continue over into Saturday.

Cedar City, named after the large quantity of juniper trees in the area, was founded in 1851 by a group of 35 men as they moved to work with iron in the area. The beginning of Cedar City is what the event strives to remember and educate citizens on.

The Cedar City Historic Preservation Commission serves to keep the historic spirit of Cedar City alive through educating the community and defending historical sites. They provide advice and information to the city council and strive to create events like these for the community to enjoy.

The Committee meets the second Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. in the Cedar City Council Chambers.

Article by: Audrey Gee

audreygee@suumail.net