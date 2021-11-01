Reaching High at SUU Outdoors’ Costume Climb Night

On Oct. 29, SUU Outdoors helped kick off this year’s Halloween weekend by hosting “Costume Climb Night” from 5-10 p.m. at the J.L. Sorenson P.E. Building. Climbers showed up in a variety of outfits as they enjoyed climbing with friends and trying their hands at earning candy and prizes.

“A lot of people were like ‘thanks for planning this … this was super fun’” said SUU Outdoors Coordinator Baylee Howe.

Climbers got to snatch candy from the climbing wall throughout the night and enter guessing games to win a candy-filled water bottle as well as participate in a drawing for an SUU Outdoor T-shirt.

“It was awesome. I’m really glad SUU Outdoors is starting to do more stuff like this,” said climber Gage Hull. “Good turnout. Good people climbing. It was a good time.”

The event was a part of SUU Outdoors’ Local Events and Programming which offers free weekly local events open for all students to enjoy such as mountain biking, slacklining and disc golf. Those interested in more climbing should keep an eye out for weekend climbing trips available to sign up for at Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

“Fridays are usually various events,” said Howe. “We just wanted to do something fun, so we put on a costume climb night.”

The event was a success as students trickled in throughout the night in costumes ranging from a dinosaur to ninjas to Magnum P.I. to utilize the climbing wall available to them which is free to students that provide their student I.D. Daily passes are available to non-students for $6 with all necessary gear provided.

“Climbing hours are usually 5-10 [p.m.] so we just made it into a costume climb night,” said Howe. “We’ve got a lot of regulars that come every day or every Friday.”

For more information on LEAP and other SUU Outdoors events, visit their website or Instagram page.

Article by: Jared Clawson

Photos by: Jared Clawson

jaredsclawson@gmail.com

outdoors@suunews.net