The Scream 2021: Welcome to Zombieland

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board is inviting students and non-students over 18 years old to celebrate this spooky season by attending The Scream, the school’s annual dance and Halloween party, located in the Sharwan Smith Student Center on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. This year, the event’s theme is “Zombieland.”

After entering the main doors of the American First Event Center and passing zombified Disney characters, people can start the party right away by dancing to popular songs hosted by DJ Marcus.

In the hallway outside the Bookstore, students can have their caricature drawn by a student artist Cade Gill. Tarot card readings will also be offered.

Located in the Theater, people can sing along with karaoke. For those that want a good laugh, they can attend a 30-minute comedy show at 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 p.m. in the Church Auditorium put on by Off the Cuff Comedy Improvisation.

In the Ballroom, David Hall will be performing an interactive hypnosis show “Cards Against Hypnosis” from 10-11 p.m. If hypnotists are not your thing, students are invited to visit the Starlight Room and join the Animal Ambassadors club’s showing of reptiles or get hair tinsel, airbrush tattoos and zombie makeup.

The Convention Center will be transformed into a Spook Alley, featuring a scary maze through rooms full of actors dressed as the undead.

In the mall hallway, people can test their skills by playing carnival games including Pick-A-Duck, Balloon Pop, Plinko and Jug Toss.

Make your way to the Living Room for Just Dance and refreshments including Dole Whip, popcorn, cotton candy, and sodas.

In the Wing, Thunder 91.1 will be hosting a costume contest from 9-10:30 p.m. Sign-up sheets will be located at their table during this timeframe. Alternatively, students can sign up for early entry on Friday by scanning the QR code located at Thunder 91.1 or by accessing it on their Instagram.

“My favorite part about this event is that there will be a ton of options for everyone to enjoy,” said Event Director Courtney Glad. “It’s not just a dance, it’s a huge Halloween party with all kinds of activities.”

Contrary to previous years, all attractions will be open throughout the entire event for attendees to enjoy.

Free student tickets will be available in the Student Involvement and Leadership center until 6 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased for $20 at the door by non-SUU students or anyone who does not already have a ticket.

Story by Elaine Lonborg

