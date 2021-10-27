SUU Basketball Teams to Host Annual Basketball Bash

Southern Utah University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will be holding their annual Basketball Bash on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. in the America First Event Center.

The night will include a 3-point shootout between the two teams. Sam Johnston and Maddy Eaton will represent the women’s team and Marquis Moore and Annen Moody will represent the men’s team.

There will be a lot of student involvement as well, including a game of knockout that will be played with a pair of students and the coaches of the men’s and women’s teams.

Aishah Anis, Daylani Ballena, Cherita Daugherty, and Rita Satini will compete in a skills challenge for the women’s basketball team.

And to cap it all off, there will be the slam dunk contest at the end of the night with reigning champion John Knight III battling it out against Dee Barnes and Anthony Swift. Five students will be selected as judges.

Admission is free and, in addition to SUU merchandise, there will also be complementary pizza slices while supplies last for attendees to be found on the upper deck upon arrival.

The Basketball Bash is an event that is intended to get the city and the students excited about the upcoming 2021-22 basketball season starting on Nov. 9.

The women will travel for their first game to take on Cal State Fullerton Titans. The men will be at home to play against the Bethesda University Flames.

