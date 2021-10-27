In Case You Missed It Here’s Your Weekly News: October 18-24

SUUNews is starting a new article series! In my experience, it can be hard to keep up with the news with so many new headlines each day and lots of sources to choose from. To make it a little easier, SUUNews will keep tabs on headlines throughout the week and then bring you a collection of them. If you want more details, there will be links to the full news article so you can learn more about the stories that interest you the most.

Nuclear Engineer and His Wife Arrested for Espionage

Police arrested and charged A Navy nuclear engineer and his wife with allegedly trying to pass secrets about the design of U.S. nuclear submarines for nearly a year. In December 2020, the FBI received a package that was allegedly sent by Jonathon Toebbe who had top security clearance. In the package, Jonathan Toebbe included U.S. Navy documents and instructions on how to communicate with him. The FBI posed as the unnamed foreign country, gaining his trust, which sent numerous drops of information to — allegedly with the assistance of his wife, Diana Toebbe, whom prosecutors say was present at three of four dead drops. He and his wife both pleaded not guilty in separate hearings, and will remain detained until their trial in December 2021.

Retailers Hiring Private Ships to Bypass Supply Chain Crisis

Around 100 ships are waiting at main ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the U.S. port complex that handles over half of U.S. imports to unload furniture, clothing and electronics worth billions. Pre-pandemic, there was not usually even a waiting line of one ship. Many factors are driving the backup: COVID numbers spiked in countries like Vietnam and Indonesia with a lack of dock workers, warehouse workers and truck drivers to help unload, process and transport goods. This is all coming as demand from consumers is spiking with the holiday season nearing. Some big retailers like Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Dollar Tree are hiring private ships to transport and unload time-sensitive goods. The Port of Los Angeles has also begun operating 24/7 in an attempt to alleviate the backlog.

The Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito Case (Content warning: death and homicide)

Search crews found Human remains in a Florida park that were identified as Brian Laundrie, the fiancé of murder victim, Gabby Petito. Petito was reported missing after Laundrie returned to Florida without her after they had been travelling around the country in a white van. Petito’s remains were found on Sept. 19, and the coroner identified her cause of death as homicide by strangulation. Laundrie went missing shortly after returning home, sparking a manhunt by the police that finally concluded when Laundrie’s father spotted his bag. His cause of death has not been determined. This case has drawn national attention, and many wonder if it will ever be resolved. Laundrie was the only person of interest in Petito’s case and his death may mean the case goes cold.

Gang Members in Haiti Kidnapped U.S. and Canadian Missionaries (Trigger warning: kidnapping and murder threats)

Seventeen members of a U.S. based Christian aid group, including five children, were kidnapped while visiting an orphanage in Haiti. Haitian police say the gang known as 400 Mawozo are responsible — one of the most dangerous gangs in Haiti. The gang leader has demanded a $17 million ransom for their return, threatening to kill them if the ransom isn’t paid. The gang is also blamed for the kidnapping of several priests and nuns earlier this year.

No Bones Days

My personal favorite story for the week: A man and his 13-year-old pug are going viral with millions of views on TikTok for their “forecasts” on the day’s mood. Each day, Jonathan Graziano stands Noodle, his pug, up to see if he will stay standing or will flop back onto his bed. If he stays standing, it’s a “bones day,” which foretells positive mental health and productivity. If Noodle flops over, it’s a “no bones day,” which means mental health might be low and Graziano advises his viewers to take care of themselves and not to take any risks. Now if you hear the phrase, “It’s a no bones day,” you’ll know what it means.

