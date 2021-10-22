Enchanted Pumpkin Party to Raise Money for Homeless Students

Southern Utah University’s annual pumpkin walk fundraiser to help raise money for homeless students and their families in the Iron County School district will be held Oct. 25 from 6-9:30 p.m. in Parking Lot 11, the lot across from the Eccles Coliseum.

The Enchanted Pumpkin Party invites students, local businesses and community members to create Disney-themed carved or painted pumpkins that will be displayed and judged for a chance to win a prize.

Judges this year include Interim President Mindy Benson, Fire Chief Mike Phillips, Police Chief Darin Adams and SUU Ambassador Megan Trythall.

Hot chocolate and apple cider donated by Starbucks and The Silver Silo will be available for everyone in attendance to warm themselves up while walking through the displays.

Games and activities throughout the event will include karaoke, a picture booth, cornhole, spikeball, three-legged races and building your own monster out of craft materials. Members of the advertisement committee putting on the event will be dressing up as Disney characters for kids to find in a treasure hunt as well.

Those wanting to bring displays to be placed on the tables set aside are invited to show up to fill out a Google form to be entered into the contest.

“We hope to raise a significant amount of money to help alleviate these students’ burdens,” Event Co-Chair Ariana Green said. “The event was planned to have some fun activities while working for a good cause.”

The event planned by the Family Life and Human Development 4350 class prefers money or gift cards as donations for the Iron County School District Homeless Liaison but will accept nearly anything to help these kids gain an education.

In 2019, 4% of the school district was homeless students and families.

Last year, nearly 30 displays were brought and $600 in cash and gift certificates was donated along with a trunk full of feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent and other items.

If you are looking for a fun event to bring your friends, roommates or family to while helping to alleviate Cedar City’s local homeless student population, then break out those pumpkin carving tools and paints and get crafting!

Article by: Tanner Hallam

copy@suunews.net