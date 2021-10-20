Winter Adventures Ahead: A Preview of the Approaching Winter Season

As the signs of winter creep over Cedar City with sporadic storms and cooler temperatures, the time to break out winter apparel and gear for some snowy adventures is fast approaching.

For Southern Utah University students that means switching out the hiking shoes for ski or snowboard boots. With Brian Head Resort opening on Nov. 19, weather permitting. Brian Head is only 30 miles northeast and a 40-minute drive from Cedar.

Season Passes for Brian Head are currently on sale now, ranging in price from $475-749 for guests 19-24 years old. . The more expensive pass offers unlimited access to Brian Head and seven other mountains, including Sipapu, Pajarito, Purgatory, Snowbowl, Nordic Valley, Hesperus and Spider Mountain. The cheaper pass only allows unlimited skiing to Brian Head with limited days to other ski resorts.

Students can also buy day tickets to the resort, which grants access to the resort for a price ranging from $29 to $89 depending on the day and part of the season.

For those who have never skied or snowboarded before, Brain head does offer lessons and rentals which allows beginners to experience one of Utah’s most popular winter sports.

Brian Head is also one of the few resorts to offer night skiing, including cheaper tickets with prices ranging from $25-$30 for those only looking to experience the unique phenomenon of night skiing.

SUU Outdoors is also in the process of getting its winter gear ready to rent. Students will be able to rent out ski and snowboard equipment, avalanche gear, inflatable sleds, crampons and ice axes from SUU Outdoors basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

With the varied rentals from SUU Outdoors, SUU students are not limited to the indoors when it comes to the winter seasons of SUU. There are plenty of exciting ways to get outdoors, such as snowshoeing, ice climbing, sledding, ice skating and ice fishing.

Whether on the mountains or in the snow in your backyard, Utah is full of winter fun and offers plenty of adventure for students looking to get out and get a little frosty this winter season.

