Grad School Fair Helps Students Prepare for the Future

Southern Utah University Career Center hosted the 2021 Graduate School Fair on Oct. 19 in hopes that students will be able to find the right fit for them.

SUU’s own graduate program made an appearance at the fair, specifically providing information on their Master of Business Administration and Online Master’s Programs.

Overall, they have 13 on-campus programs and 12 online programs. Many of these programs are made affordable to students through pay-by-the-course options and tuition waivers. They also offer Graduate Assistant positions that allow students to work while attending school.

Seventy different graduate programs attended the event and programs from Utah included Brigham Young University, Dixie State University, University of Utah, Utah State University, Utah Valley University, and Westminster College.

Those out of state reached from Kentucky to Oregon, and everywhere in between.

“It’s about whichever school is the right fit for you,” explained Jaci Egbert, USU recruiting manager and admissions advisor.

Each of the locations provided students with the opportunity to learn about what that school had to offer, their tuition rates and ways of paying for the degree.

“Having just recently decided to go to grad school, I’ve been feeling nervous and behind,” said Katie Lloyd, an SUU senior creative writing major, “The graduate school fair gave me needed information about prerequisites, application tops, scholarship opportunities, program availability and, most importantly, face to face connections with people who know the ropes.”

A notable feature of many of the programs was the availability. Many are offered online, allowing students to earn a master’s while not being located on campus. This allows students’ lives to move forward while they continue earning their degree.

Other courses, like Westminster’s MBA are based around competency learning, allowing students to learn skills without the worry of the letter grades they are earning.

Those who were unable to attend the grad fair still can learn about the graduate programs offered here in Utah at the Utah Virtual Graduate School Fair. More information and the ability to register can be found here.

Information about SUU’s graduate programs can be found here.

Article and Photos by Audrey Gee

audreygee@suumail.net