Thunder 91.1 to Host 2021 Battle of the Bands

Get ready to rock at KSUU’s Battle of the Bands, set to take place on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Ballroom.

The Battle of the Bands event offers the perfect opportunity for musical groups of all genres that are looking to gain publicity to perform in front of a live audience, win prizes from local sponsors and gain community exposure.

“If you’re in a band, then you know exposure is everything,” KSUU Program Manager Ethan Baum stated. “It’s hard to get your music out there and this is a great way for people to hear it.”

The event is not limited to only bands. Solo artists are encouraged to participate, as well as bands that have competed in previous years. The only requirements are a $50 participation fee and clean music that is in line with the Federal Communications Commission.

Even if you aren’t in a band, the event is open for a live audience. Thunder 91.1 welcomes all students, faculty, and community members ready to support local artists and have a good time.

Entry is free, but those who attend are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item. The food will then be donated to the Helping Our People Eat pantry, a resource all Southern Utah University students are encouraged to take advantage of.

“We saw the event as an opportunity to do something for the community,” Baum said. “You’re bringing a bunch of people together, you might as well do something good while you’re at it.”

For bands looking to enter, the deadline is Oct.20 and the sign up sheet can be found here.

Those who will not be able to attend in person can find the livestream here.

Article by Audrey Gee

audreygee@suumail.net

Digital Art by Sarah “Graveey” Hutchings