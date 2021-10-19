SUUSA Vows to Wear Masks on Campus

Since the announcement that Southern Utah University will not mandate the COVID vaccine for the spring 2022 semester, many students are concerned about the health and safety of campus.

For fall 2021, a majority of students are not wearing masks on campus since it is not required nor enforced. In response to the lackluster effort by SUU of enforcing mask recommendations, SUU Student Association pledged on Oct. 5 to wear and encourage others to wear masks.

SUU has downplayed the pandemic with no requirement for either masks or the vaccine. As a result, students came forward to SUUSA to voice their concerns about SUU’s stance on handling COVID. In response to those concerned students, SUUSA signed a formal resolution outlining some pandemic related goals.

“As a senate, we try to be dynamic and responsive to the concerns we hear across campus, ” Vice President of Academics Mitchell Zulfelt said. “After the declaration that SUU would not mandate the vaccine, a lot of students were concerned. We want to make sure we respond to these concerns quickly and effectively.”

SUUSA’s current goal is to change student’s attitudes on masks and to make sure students and staff feel safe on campus. In the resolution, SUUSA outlined that the pandemic is still a primary issue that endangers the physical and mental health of campus, even if it does not seem to be a priority for the university.

“We really want students to know that wearing a mask is not a question of morality,” Zufelt continued. “It is a practical measure to keep COVID exposure down and keep campus safe.

SUUSA does not have the power to enforce wearing masks on campus. However, as student leaders, they hope to encourage other students to follow their example and wear masks on campus and at events.

Zufelt warned that if the university continues with negligent guidelines, some professors will be incentivized to move their classes online for the spring semester. If SUU wants classes to remain in person, students may have to question the current mask guidelines that are put in place.

To find more information about the pandemic and the effectiveness of wearing masks visit CDC.gov.

Article by: Danielle Meuret

