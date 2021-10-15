Thunderbirds Swept in Loss to Weber State

The Southern Utah University volleyball team took on the Wildcats of Weber State University but failed to steal a victory in a 0-3 (14-25, 17-25, 17-25) loss Thursday, Oct. 23. SUU has now been swept in their last three matches, having not won a single set since Sep. 30 at the University of Northern Colorado.

Dropping their fifth match in a row, SUU struggled in the attack hitting just .078 compared to the Wildcats’ .245 hitting percentage. Weber State also showcased their elite serving talent, with 12 aces on the night.

On the defensive end, freshman Carissa Ritchie led all players in blocks with two, and added five kills as well. Senior Abbie Longson was on the ground with 10 digs while junior Ronnie Robinson had eight kills to lead the Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds hung close for the first few points in the first set, knotting a 4-4 score before undergoing an 11 point swing. SUU fought hard to at least make it into double digits, but ultimately the Wildcats ran away with the set at this point, winning 25-14.

The second set looked to be much of the same, with Weber State burying the Thunderbirds early. After a 9-1 Weber run, SUU was able to close the gap and come within four points trailing 17-13. The run was too much to overcome for the Thunderbirds though and they dropped the second set 25-17.

In the third set, Weber State saved their run for the very end. The teams initially looked to be neck and neck, trading blows as SUU fought to win at least one set. Holding a 16-14 lead, the Wildcats would not allow it and they scored seven straight points to kill whatever hope the Thunderbirds had left. They ended up winning the final set 25-17.

The Thunderbirds look to bounce back on Saturday, Oct. 16 against the Idaho State University Bengals. The Bengals are currently ranked eighth in the Big Sky Conference while the Thunderbirds are sitting at 10. This match is a must-win if SUU hopes to make the conference tournament at the end of the year.

Article by: Carson Rorick Sports@suunews.net