SUU to Host Student Favorite: Casino Night

Southern Utah University’s Student Programming Board invites students to gamble the night away at Casino Night on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 8 p.m. to midnight. This will be the school’s 15th year putting on the semiannual event.

Games including Texas hold ‘em, blackjack, bingo, craps and roulette will be located throughout the Sharwan Smith Student Center in the Ballroom, Convention Center, Church Auditorium, Rotunda and Starlight Room.

Upon entry, students will be provided with a stack of chips to try their hand at the games.

At the end of the night, students can trade in their chips to enter a raffle for many prizes. In the past, winnings have included iPads, vacuums, and air fryers. This year, Cedar City businesses are donating prizes for the raffle.

This year’s Casino Night is centered around a 1920s theme and students are encouraged to dress the part. Students can wear flapper dresses, skirts, slacks, bow ties, suspenders, button downs, sweaters and colorful clothing.

“I’m really looking forward to Casino Night,” said Event Coordinator Morgan Hansen. “I encourage students to attend in formal wear or come dressed in clothes that go along with our theme.”

Students that want drinks throughout the night or get thirsty between hands can hang out at the mocktail bar in the Starlight Room.

Students unfamiliar with the different kinds of games or those who want to make friends can go to the Student Involvement and Leadership office in ST 177 at 7:30 p.m. to prepare for the event.

Those interested in becoming a dealer and showing off their card tricks can sign up online to impress the 2,000-3,000 students attending.

Games will be spread throughout the student center to account for social distancing and for students to have space to mingle.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

life@suunews.net