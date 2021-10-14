Hispanic Heritage Showcase Gives Students a Look Inside Latin Culture

The Latinx Student Alliance hosted their Hispanic Heritage Showcase on Oct. 13 to educate students about the different cultures represented within the club.

Countries highlighted in the showcase included Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua and Panama. Each country represented had a booth with pictures from the country, cultural traditions, and their respective flags.

What really threw life into the event was the dancing. Everyone from each booth stood in the middle of the room, dancing to the music blasting over the speakers. Whether the dancing was line dances done perfectly in sync or simply students spinning each other across the floor, there was no moment of boredom throughout the event.

The showcase was one of the events hosted by LSA to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, a recent expansion from previous years. The LSA will continue educating all those willing to listen about their culture throughout the month.

Other events that will take place this month are Loteria Night on Oct. 20 and Dance Lessons on Oct. 27.

LSA strives to create unity between the Latinx and non-Latinx students at Southern Utah University by educating and encouraging them to embrace Latin culture. They also work to help their club members become leaders and scholars of SUU through service projects, academic improvement and social events like this showcase.

More information about the LSA can be found on their Instagram along with upcoming events.

Article and Photo by Audrey Gee

audreygee@suumail.net