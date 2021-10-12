The Study Abroad Fair Teaches Students about the Many Programs Offered by SUU

On Tuesday, Oct. 12, the Office of Learning Abroad is holding the Study Abroad Fair in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students, faculty and staff are invited to come to the student center and learn about all of the opportunities that Southern Utah University is offering for studying abroad. There will be free food, games and prizes at the event.

The fair is an accessible and fun way for students to find out anything they would like to know about SUU’s many short term and exchange programs all across the world.

“People can come to learn more about all of the international opportunities they have available to them,” said Learning Abroad Specialist Tayah Nelson. “There is a ton students can do — whether they want to go for a semester or just a couple of weeks.”

Studying abroad offers a chance for students to learn about many different cultures to bridge the gap between different peoples. For students who wish to experience life outside of Utah and the United States, going abroad is a great opportunity to do just that.

Nelson helps to coordinate all the short-term programs that SUU offers. The fair will mainly be pushing those short-term programs. These programs are finalized and applications for them are due Jan. 15, 2022. These trips will be taking place during spring break and the summer 2022 semester.

“We have a mythology trip to Italy and Greece. There is also a gothic art and literature trip in the United Kingdom,” Nelson stated. “There are so many cool opportunities… for one you could be cooking in Italy and in another you could go to an elephant reserve in Thailand.”

SUU’s study abroad programs do have GPA requirements for students. In order to go on the short-term programs, they need to have at least a 2.5, and for exchange programs students need a 3.0 or higher.

“I feel like a lot of people are under the misconception that they may not have the money, or going abroad won’t fit into their schedule,” Nelson said. “But I know it is possible and they can come sit down with us and work with us to discuss it.”

Students with any question about studying abroad can visit the Office of Learning Abroad within the International Affairs office inside the student center or visit their website for more information.

Story by: Reese Whitaker

First Photo by: Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Second Photo provided by SUU Study Abroad