SUU Leavitt Center to Hold Meet and Greet with Mindy Benson

The Michael O. Leavitt Center for Politics and Public Service is holding a meet and greet with Southern Utah University Interim President Mindy Benson this Thursday, Oct. 14. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and finish at noon.

The Leavitt Center hopes that this event will connect students with their standing president where they can learn about her and mingle with her directly.

Benson was instated as interim president of SUU on July 26, 2021 with a unanimous vote from the Utah Board of Higher Education. She is the first woman to serve as the school’s university president. However, this is not her first position at SUU; Benson was the director of student life and leadership as well as an executive director of alumni relations.

Before her career working at SUU, Benson attended the university as a student. She earned her bachelor’s degree in zoology and her master’s in communications from SUU. She and her family are from Cedar City and her connection to SUU is generational.

Benson is serving as the president of SUU until the end of Spring 2022 while the Utah System of Higher Education looks for a permanent replacement for President Scott L. Wyatt after his leave in August of 2021.

Executive Council Member for the Leavitt Center Ashley Cannon is excited to host this event. While planning the event, Cannon thought it would be a good idea for students to know general facts about Benson along with getting to know her personally.

“It will be fun,” Cannon stated, “this event gives students an opportunity to connect with their university’s president which may make them feel more included in the university experience.”

Cannon prepared a slideshow that details interesting facts about Bensons personal life and professional career. Donuts and fruit will be served to any student who comes to the meet and greet.

The event will be held in room 112 of the Sharwan Smith Student Center. To find out more about the Leavitt Center’s events visit their website.

Article by: Danielle Meuret

Photo by: Suu.edu