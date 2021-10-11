Bob Ross & Buttons: An Event for the Whole Family

The Non-Traditional Student Center and Student Programming Board are teaming up to hold a Bob Ross and Buttons event in the Starlight Room on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 7-9 p.m.

A Bob Ross video will be played where students and their families can follow along with each step, testing their art skills with the provided paint and canvases. Younger children can make new friends and make their own masterpieces with coloring books.

Attendees can set aside their favorite coloring page or cut out their favorite magazine to make buttons out of for a souvenir to show off their latest creation.

“I’m ecstatic that children can come out and have fun with our non-traditional students,” said Event Coordinator Courtney Glad. “People should attend this event because they may find they have a hidden art talent.”

The Non-Traditional Student Center provides a safe space, resources and events geared for those to connect with others who are 25 or older, married, widowed, divorced, have dependent children or have had at least a three year break from school.

Non-trad students can also apply for a child care grant through Child Care Access Means Parents in School that provides up to 70% of child care costs from the Department of Education.

Non-traditional students can stay up to date by signing up with their email for monthly newsletters and by visiting the Non-Traditional Student Center website.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

Photo courtesy of SUU Non-Traditional Student Services