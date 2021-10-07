Foam Dance Moved Indoors Due to Weather

The Southern Utah University Student Programming Board announced Thursday morning that their “Under the Foam” dance is being moved to the Ballroom because of weather concerns.

“This event is moving to its rainsite,” read a graphic released by SPB. “There may not be foam, but we will still be dancing in the Ballroom.”

The ocean theme will remain, and the dance will still be held on Friday, Oct. 8 from 8-10 p.m., but there will be no foam machines operating indoors. Instead, the event will feature sea creature decor, lights, and photo booths.

A live DJ will still be featured at the event, and SPB planners are optimistic that students will still be able to enjoy the dance without the foam.

“We’re working to see if [the foam company] can reschedule for a future event,” said Event Director Makell Olsen.

Story by Aspen English

