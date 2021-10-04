SUU to Host You’ve Got a Friend in Me Event

Southern Utah University will hold its first annual You’ve Got a Friend in Me event on Tuesday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center living room.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness about everything the Counseling and Psychological Services has to offer on campus.

Students are invited to attend the event, learn about CAPS resources and win prizes by playing Kahoot trivia games.

“It should be normalized that students struggle with mental health,” said Event Coordinator Ashley Thomas. “This event will allow students to be better equipped with the resources they need, but also have fun while doing it.”

Candy bags will be handed out to students with a flyer attached regarding information about CAPS.

Through this campus service, students can not only share their aspirations and find ways to achieve them, but also talk about the day-to-day stressors they may have.

CAPS has a variety of free services for SUU students, ranging from individual counseling, couples counseling and group counseling.

The program also offers workshops for students to learn about lifelong skills and ways to cope with anything they may be struggling with.

Counseling and psychological services are offered Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students interested in booking an appointment should call the CAPS office at (435) 865-8621, as these counseling services are free to take part in.

For more information about their different services, visit the CAPS website.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

emlonborg@gmail.com