SUU to Host First Singles Day

Southern Utah University will hold its first Singles Day on Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 7-9 p.m. on the Gerald R. Sherratt Library plaza.

Singles Day events are generally celebrations for those without a partner, but SUU is celebrating the occasion with a twist. The event is being held so students can meet others and expand their friendships.

Several activities will occur at the event, including completing a checklist that requires taking a picture with a new friend, joining a photo booth with another attendee, making friendship bracelets, playing musical chairs, and much more.

“This event will be super fun if people come and participate in it,” Event Director Cade Gill said. “All of the activities we have planned will be a blast for freshmen and those returning to campus.”

More than 100 students are expected to attend this event, which means there will be a ton of opportunities for making friendships that will last a lifetime.

Sarah Hutchings, a sophomore at SUU, said she is excited for musical chairs and is “most excited about meeting new people at the event.”

Although the pandemic has made it difficult for students to create new connections, Singles Day will help T-Birds catch up on what they have missed.

Students can also make new friendships by attending other events that the Student Programming Board puts on.

Students seeking more information should contact the Student Involvement and Leadership office located in room 177 of the Sharwan Smith Student Center to become more involved on campus.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

emlonborg@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of the Student Programming Board