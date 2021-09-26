SUU Volleyball Picks Up First Conference Win

Southern Utah University’s volleyball team got their first conference win Saturday at home, beating the University of Idaho 3 sets to 1.

The Thunderbirds came out strong and won the first set 25-18 thanks to three serving aces and no ball handling errors. The Vandals fought back and won the second set 25-19. After good serving in the first set, the T-birds struggled in the second and committed four serving errors.

The third set was all Thunderbirds. The Vandals could not get anything going thanks to middle hitter Raegan Ashby, who finished with five total blocks, three of those in a row in the third set to spark an SUU run and help the Birds win the set 25-17.

The fourth set was the closest of the match with both teams committing multiple errors throughout the set. TheT-birds made a late run on their way to a 25-23 set win and a victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The T-birds finished with 53 total kills and 13 total blocks. They also had 45 assists with no ball handling errors. Raegan Ashby led the team with 11 total kills.

The Thunderbirds are now 1-1 in conference play and look to get over .500 when Northern Arizona University travels to Cedar City on Tuesday, Sep. 28.

Story By: Parker Haynie Sports@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of SUU Athletics