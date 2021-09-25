Soccer Falls to Northern Colorado in Homecoming Game

Thunderbird soccer lost their homecoming game 3-1 versus the University of Northern Colorado on Friday. It was Southern Utah University’s eighth loss in a row, and their first loss in the Big Sky Conference.

Momentum swung in the favor of the UNC Bears early as they scored their first goal within the first two minutes of the match. The Thunderbirds had a few chances to answer in the first half, but they could not connect on any of their shots.

Junior forward Kate Schirmer came the closest to scoring in the first half when she was able to get a shot off towards the lower left corner, but the ball bounced off the post into Northern Colorado possession.

“We gave up a set piece goal very early in the game, but after that I felt that we had enough chances,” said Head Coach Kai Edwards. “Our attackers need to run through and find a way to bury the goal, because we definitely have had enough looks.”

The Bears added two more scores in the second half before the Thunderbirds were able to get on the board. Sophomore forward Ashley Rivera connected on a penalty kick in the 90th minute of the game after a hand-ball inside Northern Colorado’s box.

The Thunderbirds will play one more home game before a two-game road stretch. Their next match is against The University of Montana, the reigning Big Sky Conference Champions. The Grizzlies are coming off of a win against Northern Arizona University, and are now 5-4 on the season.

That next match will be played Sunday, Sep. 26 at the Thunderbird soccer field at 1 p.m.

