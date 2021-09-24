Volleyball Falls Short in Five Set Battle

The Southern Utah University volleyball team took on the Eagles of Eastern Washington University Homecoming but failed to come out with a victory ending in a 3-2 deficit Thursday, Sept. 23.

The Thunderbirds started off by sustaining an early lead in the first set, but fell short in the second and third sets, finding another spark of hope in the fourth set. The team could not continue the drive, dropping a loss in the Thunderbirds’ Big Sky Conference opener.

Stacey Hone led the SUU’s attack with 13 kills, while Corrin Peterson contributed 20 assists.

Controversy came deep into the fifth set when a long pause halted nearly all of the Thunderbird’s gaining momentum. The Eagles took that break to their advantage from that point on, boosting into a 4-0 run and capturing a crucial game point.

After a swift timeout and adjustment from Head Coach Kacey Nady, the home-crowd team pushed to respond with a 3-0 run of their own, but the Eagles eventually were able to outlast the Thunderbird attack with a big kill to end the match.

The Thunderbirds look to bounce back against the University of Idaho Vandals this Saturday at 12:00 pm MT.

More information on the SUU volleyball team, along with complete stats and season schedule, can be found on their website.

Story By: Carson Rorick Sports@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of SUU Athletics