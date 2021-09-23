Forever RED Celebrates a Decade of Tradition

Southern Utah University’s Forever RED event is coming up on Friday, Sept. 24. The majority of the student body, including all current freshmen and sophomores, have never experienced the tradition in its full glory.

“Forever RED is the premiere event of Homecoming Week,” said Kenten Pope, coordinator of executive events. “It’s the one event that brings everyone, students, alumni, faculty and the community, together in one place to celebrate being a T-Bird.”

For this year’s special celebrations, students and community members can expect three different concerts by Chris Petersen, Metro Music Club, and ABBA L.A. There will also be inflatables, booths, and games spread throughout upper campus for all attendees to enjoy.

The annual event honors its decade-old origins by hosting a drawing during the concerts, giving two students $500 scholarships and one student the grand prize of a $1,000 scholarship.

Beginning in 2011 as a celebration to kick off the Future is Rising fundraiser, the event was created by then-University President Michael Benson. Back then, Forever RED raised money for campus improvements and to fund student scholarships.

“Forever RED is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year,” Pope said. “That’s huge to me, because it shows that traditions don’t have to be hundreds of years old to be commemorated.”

At the end of the night, Forever RED will literally end with a bang as fireworks light up the sky above campus. Students, alumni, faculty and families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the Upper Quad for the show.

“There’s something magical about being on the most beautiful part of campus as the sky lights up SUU red,” Pope said. “And the best part is, you’re there with thousands of people who love T-Bird Nation as much as you do.”

To learn more about SUU Homecoming or to view the week’s schedule, visit suu.edu/homecoming.

Article by: Aspen English

life@suunews.net