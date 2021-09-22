Rocky Peak Trail Review

The Rocky Peak Trail is an approximately one-and-a-half-mile round trip hike located within the Three Peaks Recreation Area that features sweeping valley views and scenic rock formations.

This short desert trail leads hikers behind and up Rocky Peak, a prominent rocky summit just 30 minutes west of Cedar City. What the hike lacks in flowers and greenery it compensates for with excellent rock gardens.

Hikers on this trail will wind through fascinating stone formations that make for adventurous climbing and visual charm. Once at the peak, adventurers will be treated to panoramic views of the surrounding valley and the opportunity for great sunset and sunrise viewings.

The short trail is made up of rocks and sand with brief sections of moderately steep inclines so hikers should be sure to wear durable shoes with reliable grip and to avoid wearing sandals or other open-toed shoes.

Tree cover along the trail is average with the peak being exposed, making it important to wear a hat to provide protection from the sun. Hikers may also consider bringing a jacket, as the peak can have a breeze. It is important to pack water, snacks and sunscreen before embarking on this or any hike.

Many trails for off-highway vehicles intersect the Rocky Peak trail, making it easy for hikers to get disoriented or lost, so it would be wise to snap a picture of the map at the trailhead or bring your own as well as a compass.

Three Peaks Recreation Area is a popular destination for outdoor activities operated by the Bureau of Land Management just 10 miles southwest of Cedar City. Popular activities enjoyed in the area include hiking, mountain-biking, and camping. It also offers disc-golf, off-roading, and horseback riding.

Access to the area is free and can be enjoyed responsibly by anyone. More information can be found here or by calling Cedar City’s BLM office at (435) 865-3000.

Story by: Jared Clawson

Photos by: Jared Clawson

Email: jaredsclawson@gmail.com

outdoors@suunews.net