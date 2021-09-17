Women’s Soccer Loses Heartbreaker to Dixie State

The Southern Utah University women’s soccer team fell short once again as they lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to in-state rival, Dixie State University.

Both the T-Birds and the Trailblazers started off slow, with both teams combining for a total of 13 shots in the first half, the Blazers with eight and the Thunderbirds with five. Dixie State would score late in the first half after winning the possession battle 54-46%. The goal came after a good save by keeper Megan Short for the T-birds, but the ball rebounded right onto the foot of Brynlee Roberts for DSU who found the back of the net.

After just five shots in the whole first half, SUU nearly doubled that number within the first few minutes of the second half. Both teams finished with 18 total shots, SUU outshooting DSU in the second half 13 to 10.

Those shots eventually turned into a similar goal for the Thunderbirds. A nice shot by Kate Schirmer turned into an easy rebound for Ashley Rivera who ripped it into the back of the net with just 10 minutes left to play in regulation.

As the game was nearing its end, both teams picked up the intensity, but Jill Bennet for Dixie State made a fabulous run down the right side and delivered a perfectly crossed ball that Roberts was able to finish off to give the Trailblazers a 2-1 lead in the 89th minute.

The slow start to the season continues for Head Coach Kai Edwards and his young squad. The T-Birds are now 1-6 on the year, and will head into conference play on a six game losing streak.

SUU looks to get things back on track in their next game against Big Sky opponent Northern Colorado University, in Colorado on Sept. 19.

Story by: Parker Haynie Sports@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of SUU Athletics