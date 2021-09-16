SUU to Host First Annual Wild West Stampede

Southern Utah University will hold its first annual Wild West Stampede at the Upper Quad on Friday, Sept. 17 from 6-8 p.m. The event hopes to bring a healthy dose of country flair to SUU’s campus.

Students can choose from all types of activities including country music line dancing, hanging out in a saloon, playing human whack-o-mole, tossing rings onto milk bottles, and even barrel racing on stick horses.

The first 60 students at the Wild West Stampede will receive a free souvenir geode. All students attending will receive polished rocks and will have access to a soda saloon. The top five winners of the stick horse barrel racing contest will receive the event’s grand prize: a new, shiny belt buckle.

“I would always see polished rocks in gas stations when I was younger,” the event director, Morgan Hansen said. “I thought it would be interesting to give students one of their own, as it goes with the theme of the Wild West.”

Students are encouraged to wear classic western attire such as boots, buckles, jeans or flannels to foster the classic old west atmosphere.

This event’s goal is to welcome the new freshmen and to help connect returning students with others. It is also a chance for students to interact with the Country Dancing Club, which teaches T-Birds how to swing dance.

“Events at the beginning of the year are the easiest way to meet people,” Hansen said. “Most people attend these events by themselves and our goal is for students to meet each other.”

Students can grow with their SUU community at this event as well as many other upcoming events put on by the Student Programming Board.

For more information about future SPB events, follow them on Instagram or visit the Calendar of Events on SUU’s homepage.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

emlonborg@gmail.com

Photos courtesy of the Student Programming Board