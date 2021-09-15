Spires of Red: Bryce Canyon Review

Directly west of Southern Utah University, tall spires of red rock reach into blue skies in the otherworldly national park, Bryce Canyon.

Bryce is an 18-mile road that offers a unique look into the landscape of southern Utah, full of towering red rock formations that are only in the canyon just an hour and 40 minutes away from Cedar City.

The main attraction of the canyon is the Bryce Amphitheater which hosts some of the park’s most popular sightseeing spots and trails such as the sunset and sunrise points.

Bryce Canyon National Park is listed as a Dark Sky Park. Dark Sky locations are registered with the International Dark Sky Association and offer the most pristine sites for stargazers.

Trails within the park range from easy to strenuous. With the most popular trail being the Queen’s/Navajo combination loop. A combination of two moderately difficult trails that form a loop within the amphitheater itself, the estimated time to complete the hike is two to three hours.

When exploring Bryce Canyon, it is important to bring plenty of water, sun protection and good hiking equipment such as poles, boots, and clothing if you want to take on more of the advanced trails.

The entrance costs $35 for a private vehicle, $30 for a motorcycle, and $20 for a walk-in or bicycle. The park also offers an annual pass starting at $40. Alternatively, there is an annual pass that allows access to all national parks for $80.

While the park is open year round, some trails are closed during the winter season. Trails such as the Navajo Loop are partly closed, and sections such as Wall Street are completely closed.

Bryce is a unique location that’s filled with bizarre rock formations that are entirely unbelievable. Red pillars shadow visitors to the park and create a labyrinth of breathtaking beauty.

Story and Photos by: Skyler Jones

outdoors@suunews.net