Call for Participants: Be a Part of the Piano Monster Concert

Southern Utah University’s Department of Music is searching for pianists of all levels of experience and all age groups to be a part of this year’s monstrous Piano Monster Concert. This concert will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the Heritage Center Theater.

There will be multiple Steinway and Boston grand pianos on the stage. Two or three pianists at each piano will perform piano ensemble music in groups that are divided according to their age and ability. With multiple pianos on stage, this truly becomes a “Piano Monster”. Rehearsals will be held during the weeks leading up to the concert. Attendance at these rehearsals is encouraged but not required.

Dr. Lawrence Johnson, Chair of the Department of Music at SUU, says, “This event is an excellent opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels to collaborate and perform in a professional venue with several pianos on stage. It is an event that cannot be seen or heard anywhere else in southern Utah!”

Registration for this event is $5 per person. There will be a charge of $5 to $15 to purchase music (available through Cedar City Music or online). There will be a mandatory dress rehearsal on Monday, October 25, 2021 in the Heritage Center Theater. Those interested in performing must register by October 8, 2021. Late registrations will be accepted if space is available in any of the groups. Registered participants can play in as many groups as they are interested in with no extra fee. Teachers are welcome to play with any group.

Each performer at the concert will be given two complimentary tickets to the final concert. Participants are not required to purchase a ticket. Tickets for adults will be $6 and for youth will be $3. Admission is free for SUU faculty/staff (and one guest) and students with a current ID.

Join this monstrous piano concert as it takes over the stage of Cedar City’s Heritage Center Theater. For more information, please visit www.suu.edu/pva/music/monsterconcert.html.

About the College of Performing and Visual Arts

The College of Performing and Visual Arts (CPVA) at Southern Utah University comprises 26 academic programs including liberal arts (BA/BS) and professional (BFA, BM, BMEd) degrees in art, design, dance, music, and theatre. It includes graduate programs in the fields of arts administration (MFA, MA), music education (MME), and music technology (MM). More than 60 full-time faculty and staff are engaged in teaching and mentoring over 800 majors in the College. CPVA presents over 100 performances, lectures, presentations, and exhibitions each year and is affiliated with the Southern Utah Museum of Art (SUMA), Utah Shakespeare Festival, and the Center for Shakespeare Studies. Southern Utah University is an accredited member of the National Association of Schools of Art & Design (NASAD), National Association of Schools of Dance (NASD), National Association of Schools of Music (NASM), and the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST) making SUU the first public university in the state of Utah to be accredited by all four associations. For more information about the College of Performing and Visual Arts, visit www.suu.edu/pva.

Story and photo courtesy of: Ashley H Palmer, Public Relations and Information Coordinator

ashleyhpalmer@suu.edu