SUU Student Starts School Supply Drive for Local Elementary Students

With summer coming to a close, Southern Utah University students and elementary students are preparing to go back to school.

Most students remember going back-to-school shopping with their parents, picking up a shiny backpack and brand new boxes of crayons. Some students do not have these memories though, something Samantha Johnston, a sophomore at SUU studying political science, realizes.

To help elementary students who may not be able to go back-to-school shopping and pick out their own supplies, Johnston has started a Back-to-School Supply Drive for four elementary schools in Iron County.

Collecting notebooks, backpacks, pencils, markers, erasers and more, Johnston says that any kind of donation, large or small, will make a difference to both students and teachers.

In addition to school supplies, Venmo donations are being accepted and can be sent to @johnstonsupplydrive on the app. 100% of the money donated will be used to purchase school supplies.

“Even the smallest amount will go a long way,” Johnston said. “$5 is ten notebooks for kids. A lot of teachers have to go out and buy supplies for their students because the schools often can’t provide everything they need to teach.”

Johnston noted that used supplies are accepted and appreciated as well. Extra pens and pencils laying around could be put to good use in the classrooms.

Supplies can be donated at 2166 W 700 S Cedar City, Utah, 84720 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or from 3-6 p.m.

Donations are being accepted until August 10, but Johnston plans on continuing the drive the next two summers until she graduates from SUU.

For more information, visit B2S Drive.

Story by: Liz Armstrong

Photos courtesy of Samantha Johnston and Tim Gouw on Unsplash