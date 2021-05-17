Jake Vincent to Compete for Regional Title

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Southern Utah’s Jake Vincent will be competing for an NCAA Regional Individual Championship this week at the Cle Elum Regional hosted by the University of Washington from May 17-19.

Last Time Out

Vincent finished runner-up at the Big Sky Men’s Golf Championship after a hole-by-hole battle in round three for the Individual Championship with Sacramento State’s Ethan Davidson as they came down the stretch.

The two players found themselves tied for the top spot with six holes to play, but Davidson would go on to pick up three birdies on the remaining holes while Vincent only picked up one. Davidson took a one-stroke lead over Vincent on hole 16 and was able to hold on as Vincent barely missed birdie putts on the final two holes.

Vincent shot a one-under 71 in the final round to finish with a three-round total of 215 (76, 68, 71). Vincent and Davidson were the only two players to finish the tournament under par.

Making History

Last week, Vincent became the first Thunderbird in program history to qualify for the NCAA Regional Championship twice in his career. When he qualified for his first regional championship in 2019, he became just the fourth Thunderbird to ever make it to the tournament.

Vincent was also named Big Sky Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, becoming the first Thunderbird to do so. The senior won three Big Sky Player of the Week awards and has consistently been the top-ranked Big Sky player in the national rankings. He comes into the week as the No. 205 ranked player in the entire country and has an adjusted scoring average of 71.62, which would be the third-lowest single-season average in program history if the season ended today.

Regional Preview

This week Vincent will be competing against players from Wake Forest, Pepperdine, Florida, Arizona, San Francisco, Iowa, Washington, East Tennessee State, Utah, Oregon, Mississippi State, Long Beach State, Denver, Sacramento State, BYU, Santa Clara, UNLV, and Utah Valley.

Vincent will be one of five individuals competing at the regional as he is joined by Utah Valley’s Gabe Lysen, UNLV’s Jack Trent, Santa Clara’s Matt McCarty, and BYU’s Carson Lundell. He will need to be the top finisher that is not a part of the top-five teams in order to move on to the NCAA National Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Regional Information

The Cle Elum regional will open on Monday May 17 and run through Wednesday May 19 at Tumble Creek Golf Club in Cle Elum, Washington. Tumble Creek Golf Club is a par-71 course that measures in at 7,069 yards. The golfers will play three-rounds of 18 holes with one round taking place each day.

Live scoring of the event can be found at golfstat.com.

Story and photo courtesy of SUU Athletics