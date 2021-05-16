Sinclair Watson Posts All-Conference Double

OGDEN, Utah. – Sinclair Watson led the way for the Thunderbirds, claiming two of the six all-conference nods for SUU, as the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships came to an end in Ogden.

The SUU women’s squad finished sixth overall with the men taking seventh to close out the conference season.

Women’s Standings

1, Northern Arizona, 207

2, Weber State, 142

3, Montana State, 78

4, Idaho State, 73

5, Idaho, 62

6, Southern Utah, 60

7, Montana, 57

8, Sacramento State, 50

9, Northern Colorado, 47

10, Eastern Washington, 41

11, Portland State, 2

Men’s Standings

1, Northern Arizona, 168

2, Montana State, 122

3, Idaho, 106

4, Weber State, 105

5, Eastern Washington, 96

6, Montana, 68

7, Southern Utah, 51

8, Idaho State, 48

9, Sacramento State, 28

10, Northern Colorado, 20

11, Portland State, 2

Women’s 100-Meter

Sinclair Watson blazed her way to third place and all-conference with a 12.05 in the sprint. SUU also picked up six points with the outing.

Women’s 200-Meter

Sinclair Watson doubled up her all-conference haul with a third-place time of 24.05 in the 200 today, which also earned another six points for SUU.

Women’s 1500-Meter

Alison Pray raced her way to all-conference status with a second-place 4:22.00, which also captured eight team points for SUU. That’s the second-fastest 1500 in school history behind Sharlie Dimick’s 2018 record of 4:20.23.

Raquel Chavez (4:39.37) and Gentry Pierce (4:58.90) placed 12th and 15th for the Thunderbirds.

Women’s Javelin Throw

Alexis McAllister fired the javelin 164’6″ to capture second-place as well as all-conference honors in the event. She grabbed eight team points along the way with the performance.

Monica Kauffman also placed with a 120’1″ for 18th overall.

Men’s High Jump

Dallin Snyder garnered all-conference honors with a strong second-place effort of 6’10.75″. That matches his second-place performance at the 2020 Big Sky Indoor Track & Field Championships last year.

The jump is also tied for the third highest in school history. Only two other T-Birds have cleared 7′ with Justin Allen(2007) holding the record at 7’1″ and Frank Harris (2018) second with a 7’0.25″.

Joren McKeever also competed for SUU in the event, finishing with a 10th-place 6’5″.

Men’s 5000-Meter

Aidan Reed earned his second all-conference citation of the weekend with a third-place 14:11.27 in the 5000. That run also snagged six points for SUU in the team rankings.

Stefen Rasmuson (14:52.37), Max Jones (15:09.31) and Isaiah Labra (15:17.61) finished night, 15th and 19th.

Men’s 1500-Meter

Nate Osterstock just missed out on all-conference kudos with a fourth-place time of 3:45.23. That run tallied five team points for the T-Birds.

Max Spence (3:54.49) and Travis Feeny (4:02.38) took ninth and 12th, respectively.

Men’s 400-Meter

Max Morley picked up four points for Southern Utah in the event with a fifth-place 47.63.

Men’s Hammer Throw

Jordan Porcaro earned team points with a seventh-place effort. Porcaro recorded a 193’3″ to secure two points for the Thunderbirds

Meanwhile, Dominick Vasquez placed 11th overall with a 161’4″ for the T-Birds.

Women’s 400-Meter

Gizelle Ried snared eighth with a 57.16 in the event, good enough for a point in the team standings.

Women’s Shot Put

Lauren Emter claimed ninth in the women’s shot put with a 44’3.25″ toss, while Amy Poulito wound up 24th with a 38’4.25″ effort.

Men’s Discus Throw

Bradley Cordova-Paramo finished 12th in the event with a 152’3″ outing, while Dominick Vasquez placed 14th with a 143’11”.

Women’s Triple Jump

Emily Wilson (37’0.50″) and Brynlee Shults (34’7.75″) competed for the T-Birds in the event. Wilson finished 15th, while Shults took 18th.

Women’s 5000-Meter

Raquel Chavez (18:05.01), Julieta Navarrete-Lamas (18:14.28), Haley Tanne (18:20.88) and Madison Fruchey (18:39.77) took 16th, 18th, 19th and 22nd, respectively, in the 5000.

400 Relays

Southern Utah snared three team points in the men’s 400 relay with a sixth-place 41.71. The women’s squad then raced to a sixth-place 46.65 for three team points of its own.

1600 Relays

SUU grabbed two team points in the men’s 1600 relay with a seventh-place time of 3:17.83. The women’s team then picked up a point with a 3:54.12 for eighth in the finale.

Story and photo courtesy of SUU Athletics