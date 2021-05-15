Elizabeth White Soars to Big Sky Women’s Long Jump Crown

OGDEN, Utah. – Elizabeth White clinched the women’s long jump conference title for Southern Utah in the first full day of competition at the Big Sky Outdoor Track & Field Championships held in Ogden this weekend.

The women’s squad stands fifth, while the men are seventh in team standings heading into the final day of action.

Women’s Team Standings

1, Northern Arizona, 47

2, Weber State, 46

T3, Idaho State, 40

T3, Montana, 40

5, Southern Utah, 27

6, Montana State, 26

7, Idaho, 24

8, Eastern Washington, 11

9, Sacramento State, 7

10, Northern Colorado, 5

Men’s Team Standings

1, Weber State, 77

2, Montana State, 51

3, Northern Arizona, 40

4, Eastern Washington, 26

5, Montana, 24

6, Idaho, 22

7, Southern Utah, 21

8, Idaho State, 7

9, Northern Colorado, 3

10. Portland State, 2

Women’s Long Jump

Elizabeth White captured the women’s long jump title when she soared through the air with a 19’3.50″ effort. Her performance moved her just behind Kadice Eardley’s 2004 school-record leap of 19’4.25″. White’s previous best conference meet effort had been a third-place outing at the 2020 Big Sky Indoor Championships in the women’s long jump.

Ronnie Walker (17’7″), Emily Wilson (17’6.75″), Camille Palmer (17’5.25″) and Shaylee Avila (16’9.25″) placed 17th, 18th, 19th and 23rd, respectively, in the women’s long jump.

Women’s Discus Throw

Amy Pouliot earned all-conference honors in the women’s discus throw with a 160’10” launch for second in the event. That’s an improvement for the redshirt senior who took third in the event at the 2019 Big Sky Outdoor Championships.

Tia Christensen (137’10”), Reagan Hulet (134’2″) and Rebecca Hazelet (132’11”) earned 14th, 16th and 18th in the event as well.

Men’s Javelin Throw

Chase Clement captured all-conference honors of his own with a personal-best 213’1″ in the men’s javelin throw for third place. That’s the sophomore’s first all-conference effort in outdoor competition.

Jeffery Rowley also scored team points for the Thunderbirds with a sixth-place effort of 205’11” as the T-Birds claimed nine overall points for the team in the event.

Men’s 10,000-Meter

Aidan Reed clinched all-conference honors with a third-place effort in the long-distance event. He posted a 30:07.33 in the race.

Stefen Rasmuson, meanwhile, also picked up team points with a seventh-place time of 30:34.74 as the Thunderbirds earned eight points from the event.

Isaiah Labra finished 17th overall in 32:06.67 to close out SUU performances in the event.

Women’s 10,000-Meter

Julieta Navarrete-Lamas raced her way to sixth-place in the event with a 36:24.78, while Madison Fruchey wound up ninth with a 37:13.20 for Southern Utah.

Steeplechase

Jacob Francis finished fifth in the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a 9:21.51, while Haley Tanne also took fifth in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase with a 10:51.44.

Women’s Hammer Throw

Alexis McAllister tossed a personal-best 170’0″ in the women’s hammer throw to take seventh.

Rebecca Hazelet (154’3″), Reagan Hulet (149’5″), Kassie Neiwert (147’9″) and Tia Christensen (138’6″) finished 20th, 22nd, 23rd and 25th as well.

Men’s Shot Put

Dominick Vasquez placed 16th in the men’s shot put with a 44’11.75″ effort.

Men’s Long Jump

Allan Ahanonu picked up 15th-place in the men’s long jump with a 20’10” leap.

Women’s Heptathlon

Seadra Hamilton took ninth overall in the women’s heptathlon with 4,335 points during the first two days of competition. That’s just shy of her season-best 4,388 points from the UNLV Spring Invitational held in March.

Hamilton’s best effort occurred in the 800-meter run when she placed fifth with a 2:29.17 for 703 points. She also had a pair of sixth-place efforts with a 32;11″ in the shot put for 531 points as well as a 17′ 3.25″ outing in the long jump for 631 points.

She also placed 10th in the 100-meter hurdle in 15.41 for 788 points, 12th in the high jump with a 4′ 9.75″ effort for 588 points, 11th in the 200-meter sprint with a 26.56 for 749 points and 11th in the javelin throw with a 75′ 6″ for 345 points.

