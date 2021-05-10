Kaho’ohanohano-Davis Named FCS All-America First Team

CHICAGO – Southern Utah linebacker La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis has been named to the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS All-America Defensive First Team following his breakout 2020-21 season, the publication announced on Monday morning.

He is the first Thunderbird defensive player to earn All-America First Team honors since James Cowser in 2015.

This is the first national honor for the junior, following a 2020-21 season in which he led the Big Sky and ranked seventh in the FCS in sacks, averaging 1.20 per game. Kaho’ohanohano-Davis had seven sacks on the season with at least one in the team’s first five games.

The Kahului, Hawaii native was fourth in the conference and 31st in the entire nation in total tackles, averaging nine tackles per game. He led the Big Sky and was ranked 13th in the nation in solo tackles, averaging 6.2 per game. He also forced two fumbles on the season and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against Weber State.

Kaho’ohanohano-Davis was also recently named to the Big Sky All-Conference Defensive First Team and was named a finalist for the 2021 Spring FCS Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award which is awarded annually to the country’s top defensive player.

Story and photo courtesy of SUU Athletics