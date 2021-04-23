SUU’s Sustainability Club Hosts Year’s Biggest Yard Sale

Southern Utah University’s Sustainability Club held their spring Bargain Bash on April 22. 20 tables were set up around the library quad to give vendors the chance to do some spring cleaning and sell their items.

According to the Sustainability Clubs website, one of their goals is to “introduce and promote sustainable practices on campus amongst SUU’s faculty, staff, and students.” For them, the Bargain Bash event was an effective way to raise awareness about buying second hand.

Clothes, shoes, snowboards, furniture and an assortment of other household items were for sale throughout the day.

“There was stuff I wasn’t expecting to see, for example, a couch and a snowboard, which I thought was super cool,” sophomore Sage Finlinson said.

Because gathering restrictions in the state of Utah have been loosened, Rebecca Saunders, the Sustainability Club president, said the event was able to have the same structure it did before the pandemic.

“This was my idea from a couple years ago,” Saunders said. “We did it two years ago, last year COVID shut us down, but we are back in full force this time around.”

Over the course of the event, students and faculty had the opportunity to browse the tables for items that caught their eye. The sunny day provided the perfect conditions for both selling and buying items.

“It was absolutely incredible,” Saunders said. “The weather was fantastic, we have had some technical difficulties, but everything else has worked out pretty well.”

The club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the library in room 201 to discuss ideas for future events. They also plan workshops for the 3rd or 4th Wednesday of each month, where they teach skills like how to store food and mend clothing.

“Usually they are open to the whole student body because our goal is education and empowerment — helping students learn about what resources are available to them on campus, how to live more sustainably, what to avoid, that kind of stuff,” Saunders said.

For more information on the Sustainability Club, visit the SUU clubs website.

Story by: Lainie Hallows

Photos by: Lainie Hallows