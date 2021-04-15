Kolob Canyon Review Launch Party to be Held at SUMA

The Southern Utah Museum of Art is hosting the Kolob Canyon Review’s launch party to celebrate the release of the literary magazine April 16 at 5 p.m.

The annually released magazine is student managed and publishes pieces by and for Southern Utah University students, faculty, staff and alumni. Pieces include everything from works of fiction and nonfiction to poetry and digital art.

There is usually a launch party every year, where contributors read selections of their work and copies of the journal are available for purchase, but the celebration was canceled last year because of COVID-19.

Attendees of the party this year will be able to see a slideshow of the artwork published in KCR, hear readings from contributors, and purchase editions of the magazine along with buttons and posters to continue supporting next year’s issue. Copies of the journal will be selling for a one-time-only discount for those in attendance.

“There are contributors coming from out of state to read,” Tanner Hallam, this year’s assistant editor, said. “It was really exciting to see that.”

Following safety and SUU guidelines, all contributors and guests will be required to wear masks at all times, including during the readings, though there is no limit to the number of people who can attend.

KCR prides itself on giving students hands-on experience in publishing and editorial practices, as well as promoting the best of SUU’s creative works. The year-long course, Literary Journal Editing, is available for creative writing students.

The magazine opens for the next issue’s submissions early in the fall semester, so be on the lookout if you would like to contribute and be published next year.

For updates and more information, you can follow their Instagram and Twitter or visit their website.

Story by McKayla Olsen

Photo provided by the Kolob Canyon Review